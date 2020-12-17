Advertisement

‘The New Yorker’ cartoon shows Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin

I guess TV6 & FOX UP are now "Upper Wisconsin's Source.
Instagram's @newyorkercartoons graphic showing Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin.
Instagram's @newyorkercartoons graphic showing Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin. The cartoon was shared on Instagram on Dec. 16, 2020.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - I guess TV6 & FOX UP are now “Upper Wisconsin’s Source.” Another national organization has mistakenly included Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin.

In a recent cartoon on the Instagram for The New Yorkers’ cartoons, @newyorkercartoons, a cartoon map showing the eastern half of the United States clearly puts the U.P. and Wisconsin as one state.

The cartoon pokes fun at the amount of snow pictures expected along the East Coast.

Back here in Upper Michigan, snowfall has been much lower than most years at this time. TV6′s Karl Bohnak will have your latest forecast on Thursday’s evening newscasts on TV6 & FOX UP.

