The Michigan Department of Natural Resources cancels annual “Becoming an Outdoor Woman” winter event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter workshop is usually held in February in Big Bay, but with the restrictions and limitations put in place from the pandemic, it has been canceled.

The workshops are for women who may not be familiar with all the outdoor activities that the Midwest has to offer. It’s a weekend filled with experience, learning, and meeting people from all over the U.S.

John Pepin with the Michigan D.N.R. says the decision to cancel was not an easy one.

“It was a tough decision to make because it’s a very popular program,” says Pepin. “And we have women that come to the program from all across Michigan and from other states as well.”

However, there will still be some events on Instagram that will be put on by the usual instructors of the BOW program. Snowshoeing and winter safety will be some of the available topics on these events.

To get involved in these alternate events, you can find them on the BOW Instagram page.

Pepin also says they are still hoping to have the summer event in June.

