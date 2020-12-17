Advertisement

The Marquette City Police Department presents a $300 check to the Salvation Army from their annual beard-growing fundraiser

The beard growing fundraiser is to create a scholarship for a graduating senior from Marquette High School that plans to go into law enforcement. This year part of the money is going to the Salvation Army.
Marquette City Police Department
Marquette City Police Department(Tyler Markle)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The officers and detectives can pay money to grow beards during the winter months, and all the employees pay to have casual Fridays year-round.

The event is to create a scholarship for a graduating senior from Marquette High School that plans to go into law enforcement. This year part of the money is going to the Salvation Army.

Clerical Dispatcher Elizabeth Paupore says they appreciate the help and support they have received from the Salvation Army and the community this year.

“We were inspired by the tremendous amount of support that we get from the community for thanking us for the job that we do and the best way to say thank you is to pay it forward,” says Paupore. “And that’s why we really wanted to make this donation during the season of giving.”

The money raised comes directly from the pockets of the employees at the Police Department.

