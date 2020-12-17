Snowy Owl released back into the wild

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Raptor Center released a snowy owl back into the wild following a three-week recovery from a wounded wing.

Jerry Maynard and Bob Jensen, co-founders of the Chocolay Raptor Center, released the owl at the Gent’z Homestead Golf Course in Chocolay Township on Thursday December 17. After a quick pause on the ground, the owl flew off into the sky.

The owl arrived at the center on Thanksgiving Day, unable to fly. The owl was fed some liquids over-night and kept in intensive care. After she re-gained her strength, she was placed into an outdoor cage, where she started flying.

Maynard says once the young owl was able to fly and balance on a perch in the cage, they knew she was ready to fly back home.

“It’s not unusual to get some of these young birds that arrive here in very poor shape, their emaciated, too weak to fly, a lot of them don’t even make it as their organs are going into shut down,” says Maynard. “But this one made it and is flying beautifully.”

The young owl was determined to be a juvenile female based on its markings.

