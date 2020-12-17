Proposal aimed at helping road commissions in rural counties on the way to the governor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Legislation written by State Representative Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) will soon be sent to the Governor for approval, according to a press release from the representative’s office.

According to Markkanen, this legislation is part of a solution to help the Keweenaw County Road Commission remodel its current building, which is 103 years old and in need of electrical, mechanical, and HVAC upgrades. His latest proposal to address the issue was approved by both the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.

“Because of the size of Keweenaw County’s old building, modern equipment doesn’t fit inside – meaning any repairs that need to be made, must be done outside,” Markkanen said. “Considering how harsh our winters are, you can imagine that would cause a lot of problems with their ability to operate effectively.”

Remodeling the facility would cost approximately $1.8 million dollars, but a new structure with added office space could be built for $1.5 million. Markkanen said that current state law, dating back to 1909, requires county road commissions to limit the payments to 15 years or less when purchasing property for public use, a window that Markkanen believes unfairly impacts rural communities. Other municipal units have more flexibility and can currently finance such payments under 30 years. Markkanen’s proposal, House Bill 5314, aims to give road commissions throughout the state the same flexibility.

“Burdensome regulation has led to dilapidated and outdated facilities and infrastructure in our community, and many others across Michigan,” Markkanen said. “A little more flexibility within our state laws would help road commissions do more to improve their communities.”

