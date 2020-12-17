Advertisement

OSF St. Francis Hospital begins administering Pfizer vaccines

The first to receive the vaccine was Sara Kofsky, a nurse of 42 years.
Sara Kofsky giving a thumbs up after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Sara Kofsky giving a thumbs up after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and began administering Thursday.

“I really wanted to do something and make an impact on that and to show people that the vaccine is going to be safe and it’s going to really be a tool that we can use to help fight this virus,” said Sara Kofsky, an RN at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

Sara Kofsky became the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine at OSF – a vaccine she says she’s confident in.

“I’m a navy vet, I’ve been vaccinated in both arms several times against many diseases and I am not afraid of it,” said Kofsky.

She believes this vaccine will play an important role in curving the virus.

“A vaccine is just an exciting first step in fighting the virus and controlling the virus and helping us to get back to normal,” said Kofsky. “Some people are going to feel differently about the vaccine, obviously. I would urge them just to make themselves knowledgeable about the vaccines.”

Kofsky encourages the community to not be afraid moving forward and to keep educating themselves about the virus and vaccines. The health care workers at OSF St. Francis could not have made it to this point without the continued support from the community.

“We’ve been well supported in our community. We appreciate everything the community has done,” said Kofsky. “I hope they arm up and take the vaccine like I did today (Thursday).”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

