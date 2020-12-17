New Year’s Eve Liferides paused for 2020 in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The free New Year’s Eve Liferides program coordinated by OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group with generous support from The Island Resort & Casino along with many other community organizations, is being put on pause for 2020.

Introduced in 1983, the Liferides program has played an important role in preventing alcohol-related traffic accidents and fatalities. It has also furthered awareness of the importance of planning ahead by choosing a designated driver or making plans to stay at a hotel or with friends and family rather than going out on the roads after consuming alcohol.

“Unfortunately, there are added risks associated with gathering in groups this New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19,” said Dave Lord, president of OSF St. Francis Hospital. “Offering Liferides in the midst of this pandemic conflicts with the COVID-19 best practices we are encouraging our community members to follow. Our community member’s choices have always played a major role in the success of our Liferides program, but this New Year’s Eve, those safe and smart choices are particularly crucial in keeping our highways and community safe.”

OSF St. Francis remains committed to the Liferides program and looks forward to the opportunity when groups can gather and the program can return.

As community members begin to think about New Year’s Eve plans, OSF St. Francis continues to encourage all to limit time spent indoors with people who are not in your immediate household or established social pod. Best practices to prevent further spread of COVID-19 include wearing a mask, watching your physical distance, and washing your hands frequently.

OSF St. Francis leaders remind everyone to please make a plan that will protect you and your loved ones from all unnecessary risks this New Year’s Eve.

