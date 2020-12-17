Advertisement

Mine working to stop red dust blowing around in Richmond Township

Viewer photo of red dust in Richmond Township from the mine.
Viewer photo of red dust in Richmond Township from the mine.(Dana Collins)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Richmond Township Supervisor Scott Mills says he has received complaints from residents about red dust in the area.

According to Mills and the Marquette County Mine Inspector, Steve Bertucci, the red dust seen around Richmond Township is a seasonal issue due to the Gribben Basin being too dry.

Since the basin is not freezing, red dust is being picked up and blown around the area. Mills and Bertucci both spoke with officials at Cleveland Cliffs about the seasonal issue.

Mills says the mine is airlifting hay to drop onto the area to stop the dust from the basin.

