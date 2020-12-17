Mild, Quiet Weather Continues Across Upper Michigan

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30

Friday: Brisk winds, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow spreading across the U.P. Friday night

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Chance of morning light snow east, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 30s

It should turn colder early next week with a chance of some snow along with an even colder, but brief arctic blast around Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.