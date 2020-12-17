Mild, Quiet Weather Continues Across Upper Michigan
Only Light Snow, if Any, Will Fall Through the Weekend
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: around 30
Friday: Brisk winds, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow spreading across the U.P. Friday night
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Chance of morning light snow east, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 30s
It should turn colder early next week with a chance of some snow along with an even colder, but brief arctic blast around Christmas.
