Michigan Tech honors midyear graduates with online celebration

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In place of the traditional cap and gown ceremony, Michigan Technological University will honor nearly 700 graduates on December 19 with an graduation celebration website.

President Rick Koubek says after such a challenging school year, the university wanted to find a way to make graduation special despite the pandemic.

“They got through it, but there’s certainly an additional load to try and do it under the auspices of COVID,” said Koubek. “They had to put in a lot of extra effort to make that so, and I congratulate them for the work that they put in.”

Graduate Via Kumar was chosen as the student commencement speaker. Her speech will be recorded and posted to the graduation webpage.

Kumar says she’s excited for the opportunity to address her classmates who have been through so much this year.

“I’m super proud of everyone,” Kumar said. “It’s been hard because switching from in-person to remote at the end of the semester is kind of difficult for people, but Michigan Tech students are known for their tenacity, so I’m sure they all did wonderful.”

As for next semester, Koubek says the plan is for classes to continue as they were earlier this semester.

“The manner at which we’re delivering the instruction will be a condition of both what regulations might be in place, but also the conditions on the ground,” Koubek said. “As of today, assuming that the regulations allow it, we’ll be back to what we call level three, which is a hybrid. About half the class will be face-to-face, and half will be online.

To view the graduation site, visit mtu.edu/commencement.

