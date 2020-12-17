Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services helps consumers recover more than $16.2M in 2020 fiscal year

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) helped recover more than $16.2 million for consumers during the 2020 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

DIFS’ Office of Consumer Services helped consumers recover $9 million in settled claims, waived fees, refunds, and other reimbursements from insurance and financial service companies and its Life Insurance and Annuity Search Service (LIAS) helped consumers locate another $7.2 million in unclaimed life insurance and annuity benefits.

“As a consumer protection agency, DIFS stands ready to help Michiganders resolve disputes and recover owed funds from their insurance agents or companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial services institutions,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “With many families struggling with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting this money back in to the pockets of Michigan consumers is more important than ever.”

DIFS encourages consumers to first attempt to resolve disputes directly with their insurance or financial service provider. If a resolution cannot be reached, the department can help try to resolve disputes. Complaints can also lead to broader consumer protection actions, such as fines and license revocations.

LIAS is a free service from DIFS that helps locate deceased family members’ life insurance policies or annuity contracts that were purchased in Michigan. Consumers with questions may visit the LIAS webpage, contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, or email DIFS-LIAS@michigan.gov. A national resource is also available from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners at eapps.naic.org/life-policy-locator.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or wishing to file a complaint about their insurance coverage or financial institution should contact DIFS toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or by visiting Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.