Marquette DDA cancels NYE ball drop

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has announced the cancelation of the New Year’s Eve ball drop. The group says, with the current amount of COVID-19 cases in the area it just wouldn’t be safe for the community if they promoted a large gathering.

“When you do encourage any kind of group gathering you still are running the risk of potentially transmitting COVID-19 and you’re also running the risk of that kind of growing out of hand and we just didn’t want to really risk anything like that at all, we want to promote safety in the community,” said Promotions and Events Coordinator for the DDA, Tara Laase-McKinney.

The DDA has other initiatives for downtown including their light up Downtown Marquette lighting contest that wraps up Friday. They also have the Digital Downtown Marquette program to help promote holiday shopping among the businesses impacted by the pandemic.

