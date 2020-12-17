Advertisement

Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library to put on a Christmas show

The library will broadcast a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas” on 106.1 The Sound Wednesday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library decorated with graphic design Christmas decorations.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library decorated with graphic design Christmas decorations.(Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A library in Marquette County is helping to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library will broadcast a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas” on 106.1 The Sound Wednesday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy a short reading of the Christmas poem when they tune in.

During the broadcast, people will also have the opportunity to go to the library in person to experience a little window show and enjoy an appearance from a jolly visitor.

Those who would like to listen to the story and watch the show can go to the library and park their car on 317 North Main Street in downtown Ishpeming outside of the building and tune their radios to 106.1 The Sound. Revelers should keep their eyes peeled toward the three arched windows on the side of the building to watch a display and get a glimpse of a special guest during the broadcast.

Attendees are encouraged to stay in their cars in order to socially distance and stay warm. If you must exit your car to view the display, please wear your mask and keep your distance from others who may be outside of their car as well.

“The Carnegie is excited to bring a little Christmas cheer to listeners and patrons alike this holiday season.,” the library said in a release.0

The production was made possible with the help of the ICPL Friends of the Library group. The broadcast and window display were also made possible with the help of mediaBrew Communications and Midway Rentals and Sales.

