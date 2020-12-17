Advertisement

Iron Mountain Walmart to close for nearly two days to clean, restock

The store will be closed 2:00 p.m. central Thursday until 7:00 a.m. central Saturday.
Walmart storefront.
Walmart storefront.(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain’s Walmart will be closing Thursday afternoon and won’t reopen until Saturday morning.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, it’s to facilitate “additional cleaning and sanitizing” as well as give extra time for employees to restock shelves.

The store will be closed 2:00 p.m. central Thursday until 7:00 a.m. central Saturday.

The store says those who use the pharmacy can utilize curbside services by calling 906-779-7185.

“We know this may be an inconvenience, we thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all when we reopen on Saturday,” the store said in the post.

Attention customers, In an effort to perform additional cleaning and sanitizing, as well as to give additional time to...

Posted by Walmart Iron Mountain on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy

Latest News

Instagram's @newyorkercartoons graphic showing Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin. The cartoon...
‘The New Yorker’ cartoon shows Upper Michigan as part of Wisconsin
The free New Year’s Eve Liferides program coordinated by OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital &...
New Year’s Eve Liferides paused for 2020 in Escanaba
Marquette City Police Department
The Marquette City Police Department presents a $300 check to the Salvation Army from their annual beard-growing fundraiser
A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter...
DNR cancels winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop