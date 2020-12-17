Iron Mountain Walmart to close for nearly two days to clean, restock

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain’s Walmart will be closing Thursday afternoon and won’t reopen until Saturday morning.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, it’s to facilitate “additional cleaning and sanitizing” as well as give extra time for employees to restock shelves.

The store will be closed 2:00 p.m. central Thursday until 7:00 a.m. central Saturday.

The store says those who use the pharmacy can utilize curbside services by calling 906-779-7185.

“We know this may be an inconvenience, we thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all when we reopen on Saturday,” the store said in the post.

