Houghton City Council discusses Lakeshore Drive redevelopment project

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One night after a joint meeting was held with the Houghton City Council and its Planning Commission, the people of the city voiced their opinions on a proposed development project to replace the old parking deck on Lakeshore Drive.

Veridea Group proposed a $40 million plan to build a new 270 stall covered parking deck, as well as other structures along the Keweenaw Bay waterfront.

One meeting attendee, Tim Hertel, says the public should have a say in any proposed changes to the city and that the council should glance at other potential options.

“I do thank Veridea for their proposal work on the city’s behalf,” Hertel said. “However, I urge the city council to delay the sale of this property until we have explored other options besides the sale to a single private developer.”

Others were curious how this project would make a positive impact on the city and its people.

“Why does this plan benefit Veridea,” said Gail Neufeld, another meeting attendee, “and how does it benefit Houghton? Or, how does it not benefit Houghton?”

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara acknowledges that the people have every right to voice their concerns and says that their questions should be answered.

“Questions of elevators, heights, green space, and so on are all questions that need to be answered,” Waara stated, “and we’re going to get to that.”

City Council member Jan Cole agrees, stating a point an attendee had made during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Do not vote on any aspect of this,” Cole mentioned, “until we have had an opportunity to look at the details, answer questions, and ask questions. There’s so much work to be done, yet.”

The City Council supported a motion to not vote on moving forward with the development process, citing that a draft and appraisal should be looked at by them and the public before any kind of work can begin.

