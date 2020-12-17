Holiday Hooplah at Digs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Satuday, Digs Spirits and Streetfoods in downtown Marquette is throwing a holiday bash to help support local artists, entertainers, and hospitality industry workers, and to also spread a little Christmas cheer along the way.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and will run until 10:00 p.m. . There will be cocktails and free hot chocolate for attendees to enjoy, and the restaurant is giving out over $3,000 of grocery gift cards and holiday hams and turkeys. All you need to snag one is a work shirt and a name tag as proof of employment from one of the hospitality industries struggling at the moment. You’ll also be able to mingle with favorite Christmas characters such as Santa Claus and the Grinch.

If you’re not from one of the affected industries, you can obviously still attend, and Digs will actually have pre-made gift baskets for any last-minute shoppers still prowling the snowy streets for Christmas ideas.

Holiday Hooplah will be held in Digs’ back pavilion, with socially-distanced tables to ensure the safest possible get-together. Owner Pat Digneit says he feels the event could lift some of the more somber spirits most may be feeling right now.

“It’s really about coming together and reminding people, you know, we’re all in this together,” says Digneit. “We’re Marquette strong, and in the spirit of the season, we just want people to have a little of the Christmas cheer they’re used to.”

You can find a link to the Holiday Hooplah's event page here.

