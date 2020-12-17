Healthy teeth, healthy well-being: U.P. dentists urge patients to get care even during pandemic

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 has some of us cutting down on our to-do lists and important medical procedures.

And that includes putting off your next dental appointment.

Perhaps there’s hesitation going to a place where you have to ‘say ahh’ during these pandemic times.

But U.P. dentists are assuring you can trust them -- to keep your mouths healthy even under COVID restrictions.

“Actually dentists are experts in infection prevention. So we’re used to dealing with something called universal precautions, which is really acting as though every single patient is infectious,” said Dr. Gwendolyn Buck of Northern Trails Dental Care.

Dr. Buck explained that her office has gone above ADA and CDC recommendations to screen and protect both staff and patients.

This includes local and HVAC air purification -- and full escorting to keep your social bubble intact.

“The mouth is the window to the body. So we find that we can see consequences from all sorts of diseases inside the mouth. So for instance, people with periodontal disease not only are at higher risk for heart attack and stroke, they’re also at higher risk for having respiratory complications from COVID-19 and dying from COVID-19.

“I’ve never believed more than after having some years of dental experience that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” said Dr. Buck.

And if you’re still looking for a safe way to socialize she said look no further than the dental office.

“One of the things we found during the pandemic is that the dental appointment can actually be a beautiful social time where you’re at low risk of catching anything. Our patients have really enjoyed seeing us even more so than in the past,” Dr. Buck said.

Bring back that healthy smile. It goes a long way.

Dr. Buck recommends to contact your local dental office and address any concerns on their COVID safety and precautions -- adding “don’t make an excuse to not take care of yourself.”

The Northern Trails Dental Care practitioner & owner noted that offices may be backlogged as an impact from the shutdown last March -- but also added that cancellations do occur and that calling the day of may present an open timeslot to receive immediate dental care.

