GLIAC Women’s Basketball announces preseason rankings
Ferris State and Ashland lead respective divisions
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -
North Division
1. Ferris State (6) 53
2. Michigan Tech (2) 47
3. Northern Michigan (1) 41
4. UW Parkside 28
5. Saginaw Valley St. 26
6. Lake Superior State 11
South Division
1. Ashland (11) 61
2. Grand Valley State (1) 43
3. Saginaw Valley State 39
4. Wayne State 28
5. Northwood 27
6. Davenport 18
North Division Preseason First Team
Adrianne Anderson, Ferris State
Cassidy Trotter, Michigan Tech
Ellie Mackay, Michigan Tech
Savaya Brockington, Purdue Northwest
Alyssa Nelson, UW Parkside
South Division Preseason first Team
Hallie Heidemann, Ashland
Karlee Pireu, Ashland
Ellie Taylor, Northwood
Kaitlyn Zarycki, Saginaw Valley
Grace George, Wayne State
