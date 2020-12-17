Advertisement

GLIAC Women’s Basketball announces preseason rankings

Ferris State and Ashland lead respective divisions
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.(GLIAC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -

North Division

1. Ferris State (6) 53

2. Michigan Tech (2) 47

3. Northern Michigan (1) 41

4. UW Parkside 28

5. Saginaw Valley St. 26

6. Lake Superior State 11

South Division

1. Ashland (11) 61

2. Grand Valley State (1) 43

3. Saginaw Valley State 39

4. Wayne State 28

5. Northwood 27

6. Davenport 18

North Division Preseason First Team

Adrianne Anderson, Ferris State

Cassidy Trotter, Michigan Tech

Ellie Mackay, Michigan Tech

Savaya Brockington, Purdue Northwest

Alyssa Nelson, UW Parkside

South Division Preseason first Team

Hallie Heidemann, Ashland

Karlee Pireu, Ashland

Ellie Taylor, Northwood

Kaitlyn Zarycki, Saginaw Valley

Grace George, Wayne State

