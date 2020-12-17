Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
The Western UP Health Department logo and a coronavirus graphic.
Western UP Health Department issues statement regarding epidemic orders

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
Hack against US is ‘grave threat,’ cybersecurity agency says
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Trump out of sight as pandemic worsens
Marquette DDA cancels NYE ball drop
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan