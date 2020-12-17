Advertisement

Few fronts to bring light snow soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A quiet day is ahead of us with isolated snow near Lake Michigan. Conditions become breezy tomorrow with southerly wind gusts around30 mph. Our next front comes tomorrow night through Saturday with light snow. Otherwise, the trend will be warmer with highs in the 30s through early next week. Another quick moving clipper front comes Sunday night into Monday with widespread light snow and lake effect after. More snow looks likely with a system on Wednesday followed by cold arctic air for the holiday!

Today: Sunshine developing in the west. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with isolated snow along Lake Michigan

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow in the southeast. Light snow spreads from west to east at night

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Morning snow in the east. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow for most starting before dawn

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow along the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: A mix of rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

WOD: 12/16/20
Mild, Quiet Weather Continues Across Upper Michigan
light snow
Another warming trend soon
WOD: 12/15/20
Slow Warming Will Continue Through the End of the Week
light snow
Coldest air of the season is here for how long?