Few fronts to bring light snow soon

A quiet day is ahead of us with isolated snow near Lake Michigan. Conditions become breezy tomorrow with southerly wind gusts around30 mph. Our next front comes tomorrow night through Saturday with light snow. Otherwise, the trend will be warmer with highs in the 30s through early next week. Another quick moving clipper front comes Sunday night into Monday with widespread light snow and lake effect after. More snow looks likely with a system on Wednesday followed by cold arctic air for the holiday!

Today: Sunshine developing in the west. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with isolated snow along Lake Michigan

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow in the southeast. Light snow spreads from west to east at night

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Morning snow in the east. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow for most starting before dawn

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow along the northerly wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: A mix of rain/snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

