Fancy the Elf visits Cameron Elementary

Every morning, Fancy is in a new location greeting the students.
Fancy the Elf tangled in Christmas lights.
Fancy the Elf tangled in Christmas lights.(Cameron Elementary School)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The students at Cameron Elementary School in Gladstone have their very own “Elf on a Shelf.” Fancy is the school’s elf who appears in different locations each morning as the kids are dropped off.

Some people say fancy looks a lot like Cameron Elementary’s Principal, Dr. Kristina Hansen. But Dr. Hansen says Fancy is her identical twin.

“She’s magical and brings spirit to everybody. It brightens everybody’s day, brings tears to the parents at the school. It’s an up lifter in a difficult time,” said Ben Overholt, father to a student at Cameron Elementary School.

Fancy is happy to be able to use her Christmas magic each morning and spread some smiles to both parents and students.

