Advertisement

DNR cancels winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop

The annual weekend event is typically held in February at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay.
A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter...
A Becoming an Outdoors Woman participant enjoys skijoring during one of the program’s winter weekends at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Marquette County.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its associated necessary limits on social gatherings, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has canceled the annual winter Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop.

The annual weekend event is held in February at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay in Marquette County. A similar summer BOW workshop takes place the first weekend in June at Bay Cliff.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to host a 2021 summer BOW workshop, although it could potentially look different from past years,” said Michelle Zellar, DNR BOW coordinator. “For now, we will be doing some Instagram live events, featuring some of our BOW instructors and committee members.”

For more than two decades, the DNR has operated its popular Becoming an Outdoors Woman program in the Upper Peninsula.

The program’s workshops are taught by volunteers, many from the DNR, giving women from across the Midwest and elsewhere in the country valuable opportunities to learn about and try outdoor recreation activities in a nurturing environment, thereby boosting their self-esteem, confidence and abilities.

During the winter 2019 workshop, women attended from as far away as California, Arizona and Georgia. Check out a winter BOW video to get a glimpse of the gatherings.

In addition to the annual summer and winter weekend BOW sessions, several “Beyond BOW” programs – smaller groups with a centralized focus – have also been offered on a limited basis for several years, including some outings in the Lower Peninsula.

For the latest BOW news, sign up to receive BOW email notifications via the DNR’s BOW webpage at Michigan.gov/BOW. Registration for the program’s summer workshop opens in the spring and fills up quickly. Email notifications are the best way to stay informed.

For news about the upcoming BOW Instagram events, follow the BOW program on the platform @BOW_Michigan. For outdoor tips, photos and BOW features past and present, follow the program on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft
Supervisor Case Manager, Betty Jahnke and Tribal Care Coordinator, Stephanie Phipps give a...
UPDATE: Native American tribes administering first COVID-19 vaccines in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy

Latest News

The MI COVID Alert app notifies users if they have potentially been in close contact with...
MI COVID Alert app hits nearly half a million downloads in first month
Michigan health care graphic.
Gov. Whitmer announces Healthy Michigan Plan tops 850K enrollees
A woman counts her money while budgeting.
Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services helps consumers recover more than $16.2M in 2020 fiscal year
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library decorated with graphic design Christmas decorations.
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library to put on a Christmas show