Dickinson County Healthcare System gives first COVID-19 vaccine to ICU nurse

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrived at Dickinson County Healthcare System, at 10:30 a.m. local time Thursday morning. After more than 9 months in the making, DCH ICU nurse, RN, Pamela Faccio was the first person to receive the vaccine in Dickinson County.

“I just think that we all need to try to do our part,” said Faccio.

Faccio says the main reason she decided to get the vaccine is because this virus has really hit the Dickinson Community.

“I miss my family, I miss my friends, I just want to represent, and we need to do something more than what we’re doing now,” she explained.

Right after Faccio, Dr. Donald G. Kube Jr., the chief of staff at DCH got his vaccine. Dr. Sue Hadley the vice president of clinical services and population health at DCH says 975 vaccines arrived at the hospital Thursday; 30 healthcare workers were vaccinated during the day, and the rest of the doses will be given in the next two weeks.

“Today, we actually filled our schedule, we didn’t know we would fill it right away,” she added.

She says after each vaccine is given, the patient must wait 20 minutes, to monitor the body’s reaction.

“It is safe, but there are vaccinations issues sometimes,” she explained.

There have been reports that other healthcare workers around the country, who received the shot had allergic reactions afterward, but at DCH there have been no problems with the two vaccines so far.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” said Faccio.

Dr. Hadley says DCH will receive another shipment in two weeks, to give those people a second vaccine. The second shot is due 21-28 days after the first

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.