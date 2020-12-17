Aspirus begins vaccinating employees against COVID-19

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health Thursday received its first allocation of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and has started vaccinating its employees.

The arrival of Aspirus’ first supply of vaccines comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization this past weekend. Aspirus is following FDA and CDC guidelines to use the limited vaccine supplies to initially vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and Emergency Medical Services personnel against COVID-19.

“Our top priority has been the health and safety of our staff and communities,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus. “It is exciting that this important tool in the fight against the pandemic is now available and we eagerly await the time when vaccine supplies become more widely available in 2021 to begin offering it to our community members.”

Aspirus’ first shipment of vaccines was delivered to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium. Aspirus has not yet received confirmation from the Department of Health Services on when it will receive its first allocation of vaccines in Wisconsin.

Aspirus did not receive enough doses for all its employees who wish to be vaccinated. It is following CDC guidance to provide the vaccine first to those employees who are at the highest risk. This includes those who are regularly providing care to patients with COVID-19. The number of people eligible to receive the vaccine will grow as vaccine supplies allow.

It is anticipated the vaccine will not be available in large enough quantities to begin providing vaccinations to community members for several months. Aspirus will make future announcements when the public can begin making appointments to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brian Videan, CRNA, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, Mich. (Aspirus)

Aspirus Health is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.