WNMU-TV cancels High School Bowl amid COVID-19 concerns

WNMU-TV made the decision to cancel this year's High School Bowl
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in its more than 45 year run, the annual High School Bowl is canceled this year.

WNMU-TV hosts the event which high school teams across the Upper Peninsula go head-to-head, testing their knowledge on a variety of topics in a quiz show format.

In a typical year, 40 schools from across the U.P. participate. Staff at WNMU-TV say they tried to adapt, but with COVID-19 cases increasing, it just wasn’t safe.

“It really came down to the safety of the students, the safety of our staff, our motto was we did not want to bring COVID-19 to the campus and at the same time we didn’t want to have them take COVID-19 back with them,” said Robert Thomson, WNMU-TV Broadcast & Production Manager.

Thomsom is hopeful they can return next year with a new set. He encourages the High School Bowl students to keep studying.

