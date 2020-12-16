Vista Theater secures contractor to shore up walls just ahead of winter

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - New progress for the Vista Theater in Negaunee after the roof collapsed last August. They have a contractor to shore up the walls as debris has been cleared from the site.

Carrier Construction and Services is taking up that task and hopes to have the structure secured before Christmas. All this as fundraising efforts continue to pay for the project. The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council President, Rusty Bowers, says he’s happy with the timeline.

“We are where we said we would be, we had the three phases, the debris, the shoring, and the protection that needs to happen before winter and we are at where we said we were going to be so we’re going to have it all done, the preparation, before winter,” said Bowers.

PAAC is looking for volunteers to help sort donated bottles and cans. They also have a gofundme page for monetary donations.

