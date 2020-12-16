Advertisement

Vista Theater secures contractor to shore up walls just ahead of winter

Workers remove debris from the site of the collapsed roof at the Vista Theater in Negaunee
Workers remove debris from the site of the collapsed roof at the Vista Theater in Negaunee(PAAC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - New progress for the Vista Theater in Negaunee after the roof collapsed last August. They have a contractor to shore up the walls as debris has been cleared from the site.

Carrier Construction and Services is taking up that task and hopes to have the structure secured before Christmas. All this as fundraising efforts continue to pay for the project. The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council President, Rusty Bowers, says he’s happy with the timeline.

“We are where we said we would be, we had the three phases, the debris, the shoring, and the protection that needs to happen before winter and we are at where we said we were going to be so we’re going to have it all done, the preparation, before winter,” said Bowers.

PAAC is looking for volunteers to help sort donated bottles and cans. They also have a gofundme page for monetary donations.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
Electoral College
Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UPDATE: Eight new COVID-19 deaths added in Upper Michigan Monday, 94 new cases
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials

Latest News

During a joint meeting Veridea Group shared their concepts for a planned redevelopment along...
Veridea Group shares plans for a redevelopment on Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive during joint meeting
WNMU-TV made the decision to cancel this year's High School Bowl
WNMU-TV cancels High School Bowl amid COVID-19 concerns
Boss plant expansion in Iron Mountain is almost complete
Boss plant expansion in Iron Mountain is almost complete
Escanaba library hosting virtual Santa event
Escanaba library hosting virtual Santa event