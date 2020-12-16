Veridea Group shares plans for a redevelopment on Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive during joint meeting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A joint meeting Tuesday evening for the Houghton City Council and their Planning Commission and DDA shed some light on plans for the Lakeshore Drive redevelopment. Veridea Group led the presentation which outlined their $40 million planned mixed use development.

It could include a hotel, conference space, residential units, a green space and a 270 stall covered parking deck. City officials say a lot of work and input went into this plan and it’s good to see what it could look like.

“I hope folks tonight will take the opportunity to consider this and if they have questions or comments we have an open meeting Wednesday night but I really appreciate seeing the fruit of the last 16 months almost of really looking into this,” said Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara.

No action was taken Tuesday during the joint meeting. There is a regular meeting of the Houghton City Council set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and the project is on the agenda.

