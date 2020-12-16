UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties reported 87 new cases and one new death Wednesday.

The first vaccinations were also happening in Upper Michigan Wednesday, with tribal health care workers in several U.P. Native American tribes getting vaccinated. Click here for more information.

In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 0 cases

Baraga : 0 cases

Chippewa : 3 cases

Delta : 23 cases

Dickinson : 6 cases, 38 recoveries

Gogebic : 10 cases

Houghton : 13 cases

Iron : 2 cases, 11 recoveries

Keweenaw : 1 case

Luce : 3 cases

Mackinac : 0 cases

Marquette : 19 cases

Menominee : 6 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon : 0 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 5:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,610 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,355 are considered recovered and 322 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 57 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 14. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a downward trend compared to when data was last updated Dec. 10, though patients in ICU only decreased by one. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 16. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 25% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 26% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 7 patients with zero in ICU, 51% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : Zero patients, 9% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace : Zero patients, 40% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : Zero patients, 42% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 4 patients with zero in ICU, 48% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 24 patients with 8 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 75% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 54% bed occupancy

In Michigan, 4,037 new cases were added Wednesday. Along with those cases, 83 deaths were reported. That brings total cases statewide to 446,752, and total deaths to 11,018. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

Out of the 228,912 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.76% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 16.

