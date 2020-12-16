UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties report 87 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Wednesday
Daily case counts have been declining or holding fairly steady in Upper Michigan for the last week or so.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan counties reported 87 new cases and one new death Wednesday.
The first vaccinations were also happening in Upper Michigan Wednesday, with tribal health care workers in several U.P. Native American tribes getting vaccinated. Click here for more information.
In Upper Michigan, the latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added Friday are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):
- Alger: 0 cases
- Baraga: 0 cases
- Chippewa: 3 cases
- Delta: 23 cases
- Dickinson: 6 cases, 38 recoveries
- Gogebic: 10 cases
- Houghton: 13 cases
- Iron: 2 cases, 11 recoveries
- Keweenaw: 1 case
- Luce: 3 cases
- Mackinac: 0 cases
- Marquette: 19 cases
- Menominee: 6 cases, 1 death
- Ontonagon: 0 cases
- Schoolcraft: 1 case
As of Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 5:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 13,610 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 8,355 are considered recovered and 322 have resulted in death. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.
Many Upper Michigan health departments including all cases (confirmed and probable) in recovery totals. This means, recovery totals per county may be higher than the confirmed case totals TV6 & FOX UP report. This is to be expected going forward for all counties.
The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 7%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 57 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Dec. 14. Of those, 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This is a downward trend compared to when data was last updated Dec. 10, though patients in ICU only decreased by one. Data wasn’t updated Dec. 16. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:
- Aspirus Iron River: 2 patients with zero in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ironwood: 2 patients with 1 in ICU, 25% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium: 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 26% bed occupancy
- Aspirus Ontonagon: Zero patients, 0% bed occupancy
- Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 53% bed occupancy
- Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain: 7 patients with zero in ICU, 51% bed occupancy
- Helen Joy Newberry Hospital: Zero patients, 9% bed occupancy
- Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignace: Zero patients, 40% bed occupancy
- Munising Memorial Hospital: Zero patients, 14% bed occupancy
- OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba: 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 41% bed occupancy
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique: Zero patients, 42% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming: 4 patients with zero in ICU, 48% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Marquette: 24 patients with 8 in ICU, 78% bed occupancy
- UP Health System - Portage, Hancock: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 75% bed occupancy
- War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 8 patients with zero in ICU, 54% bed occupancy
In Michigan, 4,037 new cases were added Wednesday. Along with those cases, 83 deaths were reported. That brings total cases statewide to 446,752, and total deaths to 11,018. Current statewide recoveries are at 236,369. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.
Out of the 228,912 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.76% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 16.
