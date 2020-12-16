Advertisement

Upper Hand Brewery expanding distribution in the ‘lower hand’ next year

Upper Hand Brewery's UPA.
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In consumer news for beer lovers, Upper Hand Brewery in Delta County is expanding its distribution next year.

This fall, Upper Hand expanded into the upper area of the Lower Peninsula. In February 2021, the brewery will begin shipping to Alliance Beverage Distribution based in Grand Rapids, then to Bay City’s Babiano Brothers Incorporated in March.

Upper Hand’s goal is to be statewide by the end of 2021.

“We’ve been U.P. only for six years, until we entered the territory below the bridge this fall,” said Upper Hand Brewery Sales Manager, Samantha Buerger.

Three beers will be brought below the bridge, including the IPA, Light and the brewery’s most popular beer, the UPA.

Yooper Ale and Escanaba Black Ale will remain U.P.-only beers.

