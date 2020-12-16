Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County men have been arrested on charges stemming from a car theft that happened back in September. The two vehicles were stolen from Fox Motors in Marquette Township. According to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles were later recovered in Muskegon.

An investigation led to thirteen felonies authorized and warrants issued for seven Marquette County residents in total. So far, 33-year-old David Henry Vaughan and 29-year-old Matthew Christopher Rasanen have been arrested. David Henry Vaughan was arrested for one count of Stolen Property-Receiving and Concealing a motor vehicle. Matthew Christopher Rasanen was arrested for two counts of Stolen Property-Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle.

Arrest warrants are active for the remaining five suspects.

