Advertisement

Two men arrested in relation to Fox Motors car theft

An investigation led to thirteen felonies authorized and warrants issued for seven Marquette County residents in total.
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)
Matthew Christopher Rasanen (left) and David Henry Vaughan (right)(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County men have been arrested on charges stemming from a car theft that happened back in September. The two vehicles were stolen from Fox Motors in Marquette Township. According to a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles were later recovered in Muskegon.

An investigation led to thirteen felonies authorized and warrants issued for seven Marquette County residents in total. So far, 33-year-old David Henry Vaughan and 29-year-old Matthew Christopher Rasanen have been arrested. David Henry Vaughan was arrested for one count of Stolen Property-Receiving and Concealing a motor vehicle. Matthew Christopher Rasanen was arrested for two counts of Stolen Property-Receiving and Concealing a Motor Vehicle.

Arrest warrants are active for the remaining five suspects.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the public in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing
Jennifer Granholm.
Biden to name Granholm as energy secretary

Latest News

The IMCF sign and facility
Iron County Medical Care Facility to receive Moderna vaccine
Portage Health Foundation logo.
Portage Health Foundation reports more than $394K in donations for #GivingTuesday
The flyer for Operation Great Christmas which will be offered again this year in the Gwinn area.
Operation Great Christmas offering free dinner in Gwinn area
FILE. COVID-19 vaccine image.
Native American tribes administering COVID-19 vaccine in Upper Michigan
Brian Higgins mugshot
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot