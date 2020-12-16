Advertisement

TV6 Canathon a ‘virtual’ success

Nearly $152,000 was raised by the fall Canathon efforts.
(Virtual TV6 Canathon logo, WLUC graphic)
(Virtual TV6 Canathon logo, WLUC graphic)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final totals are in for the Virtual TV6 Canathon.

The Virtual TV6 Canathon was very successful this fall with more than $151,985 being donated to help those in need in our communities.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades was very pleased with the results.

“TV6 would like to thank all those who got involved in the Virtual TV6 Canathon this year. It is exciting to see everyone step up and donate,” Rhoades said. “If you add the fall donation totals to what was donated in the spring with the impromptu Virtual TV6 Canathon we hosted, donations topped $236,985 for 2020. Which is incredible.”

WLUC-TV6 transformed the TV6 Canathon into a virtual event this year. Traditionally, the annual event collects non-perishable food items in November from across Upper Michigan to “help feed a hungry neighbor.” But after consulting with officials at local food pantries, it was decided to change the TV6 Canathon from a non-perishable food collection event to a monetary donation event.

The food pantries expressed great concern about conducting the collection safely due to COVID-19. There were too many uncertainties about people donating at collection sites and donations being transported to local food pantries where they are sorted then distributed to those in need.

In order to facilitate donations from throughout the region TV6 developed a TV6 Canathon website, www.tv6canathon.com, which made it easy to donate directly to local food pantries.

By making the TV6 Canathon virtual, it greatly reduced the chance of COVID-19 infection by all those traditionally involved in the event. Many businesses are temporarily closed or operating at reduce capacity, schools throughout the region are open on a week-by-week basis because of the spread of COVID-19 and the food pantries have greatly modified their operating procedures due to safety concerns.

TV6 would like to thank WYKX/WDBC in Delta County, Y101 in Ontonagon County, Eagle Radio in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties, The Munising News in Alger County, WIMI/WJMS in Gogebic County, WJNR/WOBE/WHTO in Dickinson and Iron Counties, and Media Brew in Marquette County for stepping up and supporting the 2020 Virtual TV6 Canathon.

