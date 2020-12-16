Advertisement

The TV6 Virtual Canathon “shatters previous year records” with over $236,000 donated throughout 2020

Nearly $152,000 was raised with the fall Virtual Canathon, and $85,000 was raised in the spring event.
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly $152,000 was raised with the fall Virtual Canathon, and $85,000 was raised in the spring event.

The Canathon was virtual this year due to the pandemic and monetary donations were collected instead of non-perishable food. The TV6 Canathon website made it easy for community members to donate directly to the food pantries.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades says the need has been greater than ever this year, and the community really stepped up.

“I’m continued to be floored by the generosity and the spirit of the Upper Peninsula,” says Rhoades. “This is gonna impact a lot of people and in a positive way.”

The food pantries took the monetary donations to purchase food for their pantries.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

