Superior Aesthetics is back in business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Superior Aesthetics on North Third Street in Marquette re-opened in mid-June after shutting down for three months in March.

Owner Amanda Beerman says she was able to take advantage of the paycheck protection program when that money was available.

“Right now, no one is laid off and no one is having to collect unemployment benefits. Since June we’ve been able to gradually ramp back up,” Beerman announced. Over the past few months Beerman and the entire staff at Superior Aesthetics have established a strict cleaning protocols.

“We’ve really increased our ability to sanitize everything between our clients and nightly and so that’s really helped us to be able to provide safe services,” Beerman asserted.

Superior Aesthetics is now once again offering various products and services from BOTOX to Biopelle, with a staggered schedule and safe social distancing.

“We’ve done everything here to really limit interaction and so we’re able to have usually only one client at a time in the waiting room, only one client in each treatment room and one provider,” Beerman stated.

While Beerman and the staff at Superior Aesthetics are grateful to be able to conduct business and pay their bills, they understand others aren’t so fortunate. So they recently donated a total of $3,000 to the Virtual TV6 Canathon and to Superior Housing Solutions to help those less fortunate.

“We wanted to be able to help provide to the pantries so that there is food for those people, especially to get through the holidays and the winter months that are coming ahead,” Beerman said.

