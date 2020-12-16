Software company TechSmith establishing new international headquarters in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Leading software development company TechSmith is planning to establish a new international headquarters facility, growing its presence in East Lansing with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Whitmer Administration announced Wednesday. The project is expected to generate a total private investment of nearly $15 million and create 25 highly-paid jobs while retaining 275 jobs in the Lansing area.

“This is great news for our state, our families, and our economy, and it proves once again that Michigan is a world leader in innovation,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This crucial partnership with TechSmith will create up to 50 new good-paying, high-tech jobs for Michigan workers. I’m proud to partner with TechSmith and look forward to working with every business that wants to invest in our state.”

TechSmith, founded in 1987 as Horizon Technologies, is a high-tech software development company focusing on capturing screen content for better communication. Its software is used as aides for training, tutorials, scholastic lessons and everyday communication. TechSmith’s products are used by more than 65 million users in more than 193 countries, and customers include Johnson & Johnson, eBay and Accenture. The company has 275 employees and is currently spread across five buildings in Alaiedon Township in Ingham County.

TechSmith plans to consolidate its current five facilities into one new headquarters building to be built near the former Spartan Village in East Lansing. The project is expected to result in the creation of 25 qualified new jobs, with the potential for up to 50 total jobs, and a capital investment of nearly $15 million. The Michigan Strategic Fund today approved a $250,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant in support of the project.

“As a growing tech company, we know our employees are driving our success,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “We look forward to providing a quality workspace and state of the art amenities to our amazing team, which not only better equips us to attract world-class talent, but also deepens our company’s sense of commitment to and passion for Michigan State University and the Lansing region.”

The Jobs Ready Michigan Program is designed to provide grants for business expansion and location projects that lead to job creation and investments in Michigan that have a demonstrated training need, particularly in pursuing new opportunities for high-tech, high-demand, and high-wage jobs.

Since its founding, TechSmith has focused on embracing an employee-centric mindset and prides itself on offering compensation packages that exceed industry standards, along with providing professional pathways for every employee. To find and attract talent, TechSmith also has an extensive internship program that brings interns to the Lansing area each summer from many different universities and colleges, as well as providing year-round internships to local students from MSU and Lansing Community College.

The company expects the new building to be a recruiting tool that will include modern design, open work areas and employee comforts mimicking accommodations found at software companies based in Silicon Valley.

The project builds on economic prosperity efforts led by MEDC by supporting a business in the target industries of tech and professional and corporate services and fostering high-wage job growth.

“The Lansing area continues to establish itself as a growing tech and professional services hub in the state and this investment by TechSmith further underscores the competitive advantages our state is has to offer growing tech businesses – from the strength of our business climate to our talented workforce,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Burton. “We’re pleased to work with our partners, including LEAP, here in the Lansing region to support this project.”

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) assisted TechSmith in identifying and evaluating locations throughout the region. Additionally, LEAP has been vital to partnering and packaging TechSmith’s project with key governmental agencies and local business partners.

“The Jobs Ready Michigan grant from the MEDC to support TechSmith’s move to East Lansing, is evidence of TechSmith’s commitment to a talent focused culture and the caliber of the more than 275 jobs that could soon move into the region,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP. “This project will create good, high-paying jobs we can count on into the future, and it sets the stage for continued development of the tech industry in the region. We’re thankful to our great partners at the MEDC for supporting another great project in the Lansing region.”

