Rotary Club of Marquette holds donation drive for annual “12 Deeds of Christmas” event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 16, the Rotary Club of Marquette held a donation drive to collect donations for local organizations.

The donation drive took place in front of the Holiday Inn. People were able to drive up in their cars and drop of their donations.

The donations will go to homeless shelters, nursing homes, and care centers in the community. The drive was part of the Rotary Club’s annual “12 Deeds of Christmas” event.

Two community members shared their inspiration for donating.

“When you find organizations that are doing their best to help, you hook up with them and give them whatever you can,” says Margaret Brumm, a Marquette resident.

“I’m just such a big fan of the work that Rotary does and so many great charities and things that need to get done,” says Fritz Erickson, NMU President and Rotary Club member.

The drive-up was organized for the event this year to make it easy for the community to donate in a safe way.

