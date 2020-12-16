‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ extends through winter

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now Project Keep Kids Warm is still seeking donations of new winter gear for those in need.

In a normal year, the project is wrapped up and the winter gear distributed in October, but as the pandemic continues this year, the organization is addressing the needs on an individual basis and extending the project through the winter.

The targeted approach is the biggest change this year, but they continue to try and help those in need.

“We’ve been working closely with service organizations and the schools to identify who these kids are age infant all the way up through school age and into seniors in high school to help them get the winter clothing that they need,” said Project Coordinator Richard Derby.

So far this year, Project Keep Kids Warm has helped more than 250 families in the area get the winter gear they need.

Drop off sites are at Wesley United Methodist in Ishpeming and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee.

