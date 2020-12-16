Advertisement

‘Project Keep Kids Warm’ extends through winter

Project Keep Kids Warm donation drop-off bin. In 2020, only new items are being accepted.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now Project Keep Kids Warm is still seeking donations of new winter gear for those in need.

In a normal year, the project is wrapped up and the winter gear distributed in October, but as the pandemic continues this year, the organization is addressing the needs on an individual basis and extending the project through the winter.

The targeted approach is the biggest change this year, but they continue to try and help those in need.

“We’ve been working closely with service organizations and the schools to identify who these kids are age infant all the way up through school age and into seniors in high school to help them get the winter clothing that they need,” said Project Coordinator Richard Derby.

So far this year, Project Keep Kids Warm has helped more than 250 families in the area get the winter gear they need.

Drop off sites are at Wesley United Methodist in Ishpeming and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee.

COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the public in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing
Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake...
Littoral Combat Ship 23, future USS Cooperstown, completes acceptance trials

