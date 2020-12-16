Portage Health Foundation reports more than $394K in donations for #GivingTuesday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country community proved why it is Copper Country Strong this year by raising $394,514.28 in support of 18 non-profit organizations that serve Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

The funds were raised as part of Portage Health Foundation’s (PHF) fourth annual #GivingTuesday campaign. PHF is matching $200,000 this year, meaning $594,514.28 will be presented to the organizations.

In total through four years, this campaign has helped Copper Country non-profits raise $1,267,381.88.

“This year that funding is even more vital for our non-profit sector,” said Kevin Store, Executive Director of PHF. “To see nearly $400,000 in community donations is absolutely incredible. Our community continues to impress us by stepping up when the need is strong, and it makes all of us at the foundation proud to call the Copper Country home.”

There were 1,239 donations this year, which is more than double the amount that was received in 2019. Donations came from 28 states, with the vast majority of them coming from people within the four-county region the participating non-profits serve. Since more than $200,000 was donated, each organization will receive a portion of the match proportionate to how much they received in donations.

Checks will be delivered to each non-profit organization on Monday, December 21. To see how much money each organization receives that day, follow Portage Health Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Learn more about Portage Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign by visiting phfgive.org/givingtuesday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.