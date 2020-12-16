Pine Mountain Ski Resort to open Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The snow guns are on, and Pine Mountain Ski Resort in Iron Mountain is getting ready to open for the season.

“The last couple nights we had really good snow-making and I was able to open another chairlift,” said Sam Bracket, the general manager for Pine Mountain.

He says this year, mother nature has not been helpful, as temperatures have been high and snow has not been falling from the sky.

“But we’re getting there, it’s going to be a slow start,” he added.

The ski resort has announced that its opening day will be this Saturday, December 19th.

“We actually had to push our opening back a couple weekends, we were hoping to get open earlier,” explained Bracket. B

bracket says four runs, two chair lifts and the bunny hill with the tow rope will be open. Yet, the inside will be limited access. Meaning Famers restaurant, the cafeteria and the bar will be open for takeout only.

“We’re going to ask for people’s participation, bring extra layers,” he said.

He says there will be heaters and two firepits going outside, to keep people warm.

“We’re expecting big numbers, people want to get outside, and we’re going to need a lot of help from our guests to keep people safe,” said Bracket.

Night skiing will begin on December 26th. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.