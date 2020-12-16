Advertisement

Operation Great Christmas offering free dinner in Gwinn area

The flyer for Operation Great Christmas which will be offered again this year in the Gwinn area.
The flyer for Operation Great Christmas which will be offered again this year in the Gwinn area.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Great Christmas is looking to serve up a traditional Christmas dinner to those in need or whoever wants one. It’s a free community dinner on Christmas day in the Gwinn area.

This year though it will be take-out and delivery only. The meal, complete with all the trimmings and desserts will be made possible by donations and with some volunteer power. For the organizers, it’s the perfect time of year to give back.

“There’s so many things that you can still do and be able to give back to those in your community and I want to mention, this community dinner is not just for those in need, anybody can call and get dinner for their family,” said Organizer Jesie Melchiori.

This will be the second year for operation Great Christmas. Last year they were able to feed 350 families, this year their goal is 500. To sign up for the meal call or text (906) 360-7069.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the public in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing
Jennifer Granholm.
Biden to name Granholm as energy secretary

Latest News

The IMCF sign and facility
Iron County Medical Care Facility to receive Moderna vaccine
Portage Health Foundation logo.
Portage Health Foundation reports more than $394K in donations for #GivingTuesday
FILE. COVID-19 vaccine image.
Native American tribes administering COVID-19 vaccine in Upper Michigan
Brian Higgins mugshot
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot