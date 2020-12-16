Operation Great Christmas offering free dinner in Gwinn area

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Great Christmas is looking to serve up a traditional Christmas dinner to those in need or whoever wants one. It’s a free community dinner on Christmas day in the Gwinn area.

This year though it will be take-out and delivery only. The meal, complete with all the trimmings and desserts will be made possible by donations and with some volunteer power. For the organizers, it’s the perfect time of year to give back.

“There’s so many things that you can still do and be able to give back to those in your community and I want to mention, this community dinner is not just for those in need, anybody can call and get dinner for their family,” said Organizer Jesie Melchiori.

This will be the second year for operation Great Christmas. Last year they were able to feed 350 families, this year their goal is 500. To sign up for the meal call or text (906) 360-7069.

