Native American tribes administering COVID-19 vaccine in Upper Michigan

BAY MILLS and BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Native American tribal health center employees are among the first groups of people administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Upper Michigan.

Bay Mills Indian Community says it completed 60 vaccinations for health care workers on Wednesday. Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) says it is administering 35 vaccinations Wednesday and Thursday for health care workers in its tribe.

Both Bay Mills and KBIC are excited to be able to offer the vaccine to their communities, starting with health care workers.

TV6 reached out to the Lac Vieux Desert band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Hannahville Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians but have not heard back at the time of posting.

This story will be updated with more information.

