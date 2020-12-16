Michigan Lottery warns public of prize scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Lottery is warning the public to be aware of scam artists telling people they’ve won a big lottery prize but need to pay a fee to collect it.

The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you haven’t bought a Lottery ticket or played a Lottery game, there’s no way you could win a prize.

To check if a lottery prize, offer or promotion is legitimate, members of the public may contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2, or via email at onlinehelp@michiganlottery.com.

The lottery prize scam surfaces from time to time and has been known to pop up around the holidays.

The scam works like this: A person gets a letter, email or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

In some cases, after getting money from the victim, the scam artist comes back asking for more for unexpected processing costs or fees or uses some other excuse to try to get more money from the victim.

Unfortunately, the more money the victim supplies, the longer the scam will continue.

If you believe you have been the victim of such a scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook , Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

