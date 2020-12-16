Advertisement

Michigamme restaurant creates outdoor dining experience in an igloo

Mount Shasta Restaurant in Michigamme sets up lighted and heated igloos for customers to dine outside.
Mount Shasta igloo for outdoor dining.
Mount Shasta igloo for outdoor dining.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Shasta Restaurant in Michigamme has set up heated igloos for a fun outside dining experience.

The igloos are heated to about 50 degrees and vented at the top of the door. Each igloo can fit six people. Right now, the restaurant has three igloos available for dining, with two more igloos on the way.

Mount Shasta General Manager Patrick Parsley says business was very slow during the shutdown, but since the installation of the igloos things are picking up dramatically.

“We need something out here to bring people out here, to bring up the business,” says Parsley. “I love serving them, I love cooking for them, it’s so much fun.”

A reservation is needed to dine in the domes, which can be made by calling the restaurant. The hours for the restaurant are Thursday through Sunday 12-6.

Each dome is thoroughly disinfected after each party is finished dining.

Parsley also adds that any updates will be posted on the restaurant Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the public in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing
Jennifer Granholm.
Biden to name Granholm as energy secretary

Latest News

The IMCF sign and facility
Iron County Medical Care Facility to receive Moderna vaccine
Portage Health Foundation logo.
Portage Health Foundation reports more than $394K in donations for #GivingTuesday
The flyer for Operation Great Christmas which will be offered again this year in the Gwinn area.
Operation Great Christmas offering free dinner in Gwinn area
FILE. COVID-19 vaccine image.
Native American tribes administering COVID-19 vaccine in Upper Michigan
Brian Higgins mugshot
Extradition delayed for Wisconsin man charged in kidnap plot