Michigamme restaurant creates outdoor dining experience in an igloo

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Mount Shasta Restaurant in Michigamme has set up heated igloos for a fun outside dining experience.

The igloos are heated to about 50 degrees and vented at the top of the door. Each igloo can fit six people. Right now, the restaurant has three igloos available for dining, with two more igloos on the way.

Mount Shasta General Manager Patrick Parsley says business was very slow during the shutdown, but since the installation of the igloos things are picking up dramatically.

“We need something out here to bring people out here, to bring up the business,” says Parsley. “I love serving them, I love cooking for them, it’s so much fun.”

A reservation is needed to dine in the domes, which can be made by calling the restaurant. The hours for the restaurant are Thursday through Sunday 12-6.

Each dome is thoroughly disinfected after each party is finished dining.

Parsley also adds that any updates will be posted on the restaurant Facebook page.

