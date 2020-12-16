Marquette brewery to hold virtual event with actor Jeff Daniels

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local brewery in downtown Marquette is teaming up with a well-known Michigander for a good cause.

On December 19th, the Ore Dock Brewing Company are hosting a virtual event with actor and musician Jeff Daniels, who for at least one hour will have a live performance followed by a Q&A session.

Tickets are currently being sold for $15 per household. A portion of the proceeds going to Negaunee’s Vista Theater, which suffered a roof collapse back in August.

The brewery’s marketing manager, Kris Wierenga, said this cause was “a no-brainer.”

“Obviously, this is where we wanted to get the Vista involved,” Wierenga said. “So we are doing a portion of the proceeds going to the Vista, and helping that out. Jeff was super onboard with it.”

Tickets will be sold through the day of the event. To find out how to purchase, visit https://ore-dock.com/ or crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielsoredockdec19/register.

