Local businesses strive together in face of COVID

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The hustle and bustle at the dine-ins have been far less during this pandemic era.

But the state’s latest epidemic order means lights out for indoor dining through most of December – making it tougher for local restaurants and bars to weather the financial impact.

But another local business will not let them struggle alone.

“We’re fortunate that we are staying busy. And why not pay that forward and help out,” said Spencer Prusi, owner of West End Ski & Trail in Ishpeming.

The bike shop had purchased gift cards from various restaurants in Marquette County -- handing them out to their own customers who spend a certain dollar amount at the store.

What started out as $25 gift cards from spending $250 or more – became a higher incentive, as the positive customer feedback kept rolling in.

“If they come in to buy a fat bike or a ski package or a mountain bike, it’s easy to spend much more than that. So we upped the ante to where if you spend $2,000 or more, you’re going to get $50 in gift cards. Then if you spend $4,000 or more you’re going to get $100 in gift cards,”Prusi said.

It has happily surprised Jamie Clark, owner of Jerzi’s 41 Bar & Grill in Champion.

Jerzi’s 41 is also known for its community support -- but has felt the hit like other restaurants.

“We appreciate Spencer from West End Ski & Trail for taking the first step. You know, being creative and getting everybody out there to help support us. Giving is contagious and you never know when you’re going to be on the received end. And I think that we’re proof of that. We’re big in giving to the community and it’s nice to see them giving back,” said Clark.

Spencer Prusi’s message in all of this: “Happy Holidays and Be Kind.”

Find more information on the West End Ski & Trail Facebook Page.

