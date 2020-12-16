Advertisement

Iron County Medical Care Facility to receive Moderna vaccine

According to the assistant administrator the vaccine shipment is scheduled to arrive in the first two weeks of January 2021.
The IMCF sign and facility(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Medical Care Facility will be receiving the Moderna vaccine for use in its vaccination program.

According to the assistant administrator the vaccine shipment is scheduled to arrive in the first two weeks of January 2021. The staff will be developing a plan over the next few weeks, to make sure each resident and worker gets two vaccines.

The facility has partnered with Walgreens to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the facility.

“Hopefully it will just be able to relax some of the requirements; that’s the biggest thing we are looking for, is it going to bring visibility to family members, to be able to come back and visit, and maybe do some group activities, because it really is a difficult time for nursing homes,” said Craig Jestila, the assistant administrator for the facility.

Jestila says facility has not had a positive COVID-19 case in two weeks, therefore they have opened the admission process, of new residents into the facility.

