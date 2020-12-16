Advertisement

GLIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason polls, teams

MTU, LSSU and NMU are 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively in the North Division
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
(GLIAC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) -

North Division

1. Ferris State (10) 60

2. Michigan Tech (1) 50

3. Lake Superior St. (1) 40

4. Northern Michigan 28

5. UW-Parkside 24

6. Purdue Northwest 18

South Division

1. Grand Velley St. (10) 60

2. Saginaw Valley St. (1) 45

3. Davenport (1) 43

4. Ashland 32

5. Wayne St. 25

6. Northwood 11

Preseason North Division Team

Walt Kelser, Ferris State

Malek Adams, Lake Superior St.

Dawson Bilski, Michigan Tech

Owen White, Michigan Tech

Jyrus Freels, Purdue Northwest

Preseason South Division Team

Aaron Thompson, Ashland

Chris Rollins, Davenport

Jake VanTubbergen, Grand Valley St.

Myles Belyeu, Saginaw Valley St.

Brailen Neely, Wayne State

VanTubbergen is the Preseason Player of the Year

