GLIAC Men’s Basketball Preseason polls, teams
MTU, LSSU and NMU are 2nd, 3rd and 4th respectively in the North Division
North Division
1. Ferris State (10) 60
2. Michigan Tech (1) 50
3. Lake Superior St. (1) 40
4. Northern Michigan 28
5. UW-Parkside 24
6. Purdue Northwest 18
South Division
1. Grand Velley St. (10) 60
2. Saginaw Valley St. (1) 45
3. Davenport (1) 43
4. Ashland 32
5. Wayne St. 25
6. Northwood 11
Preseason North Division Team
Walt Kelser, Ferris State
Malek Adams, Lake Superior St.
Dawson Bilski, Michigan Tech
Owen White, Michigan Tech
Jyrus Freels, Purdue Northwest
Preseason South Division Team
Aaron Thompson, Ashland
Chris Rollins, Davenport
Jake VanTubbergen, Grand Valley St.
Myles Belyeu, Saginaw Valley St.
Brailen Neely, Wayne State
VanTubbergen is the Preseason Player of the Year
