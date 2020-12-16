Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing available in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday

Testing will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the LSSU Cisler Center.
COVID-19 testing is taking place Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.
COVID-19 testing is taking place Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.(CCHD graphic)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in the eastern U.P. can access free COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

The Chippewa County Health Department says testing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Lake Superior State University (LSSU) Cisler Center, located at 650 W. Easterday Drive in Sault Ste. Marie.

The testing is available to anyone and no pre-registration or insurance are needed. A doctor’s order or prescription are not required.

For more information, visit the CCHD’s Facebook page or find testing near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

