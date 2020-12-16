Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper Michigan dairy farmers caught up in Dean Foods bankruptcy
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department details UP vaccine roll-out
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the public in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 cases in Michigan are decreasing
Jennifer Granholm.
Biden to name Granholm as energy secretary

Latest News

AJ's Walleye Lodge in Bergland.
AJ’s Walleye Lodge prepares for winter tourism
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
Shop local this holiday season.
Local businesses strive together in face of COVID
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Superior service. Superior care. Superior results.
Superior Aesthetics is back in business