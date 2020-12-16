Consumer advisory: MDARD issues stop-use order for Bamboo hand sanitizers

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Bamboo brand hand sanitizer after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act, 1964 Public Act 283.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

As part of its marketplace investigation, MDARD discovered these hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content, a key ingredient in effective hand sanitizer. The Bamboo brand stated it contained 75 percent ethyl alcohol; however, MDARD testing confirmed it contained less than the required 60 percent. The department’s Weights and Measures section is also currently conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria to protect public health.

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders prohibit the sale, offering for sale, or use of hand sanitizers sold as Bamboo Moisturizing hand sanitizer stating, ’75% Alcohol’. These products should no longer be used, immediately be removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale.

“We all have a role to play in fighting this pandemic by continuing to wear masks properly, not gathering in groups, and washing hands,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Please be sure to only use hand sanitizers that are effective and consider using soap and water and washing hands for 20 seconds to reduce the risk of spread of this virus.”

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means no Bamboo brand hand sanitizers can be sold or used in the State of Michigan effective December 15, 2020. The products may be returned to the place of purchase or properly disposed of in accordance with local ordinances.

For more information and photos of the product label, visit Michigan.gov/MDARD.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.