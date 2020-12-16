Advertisement

Biden to name Granholm as energy secretary

She served two terms as Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2010.
Jennifer Granholm.
Jennifer Granholm.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary.

That’s according to four people who are familiar with the intended nomination and who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Granholm served as Michigan’s attorney general from 1999 to 2003 and two terms as Michigan governor, from 2003 to 2010. She would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

